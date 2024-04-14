Справу можна вважати завершеною, — Іран про напад на Ізраїль
14 квітня 2024 01:58
Термінова новина
Іран заявив, що атака на Ізраїль є завершеною, пояснивши свій напад законною обороною.
Про це повідомляє представництво Ірану в ООН.
Conducted on the strength of Article 51 of the UN Charter pertaining to legitimate defense, Iran’s military action was in response to the Zionist regime’s aggression against our diplomatic premises in Damascus. The matter can be deemed concluded. However, should the Israeli…— Permanent Mission of I.R.Iran to UN, NY (@Iran_UN) April 13, 2024
