Справу можна вважати завершеною, — Іран про напад на Ізраїль

14 квітня 2024 01:58
Справу можна вважати завершеною, — Іран про напад на Ізраїль
Іран заявив, що атака на Ізраїль є завершеною, пояснивши свій напад законною обороною.

Про це повідомляє представництво Ірану в ООН.

Новина доповнюється...

