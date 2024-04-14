Ми в соцмережах:

Генсек ООН відреагував на напад Ірану на Ізраїль

14 квітня 2024 03:32
4776cd5a-94cc-45a2-d977-9ef8b6c58700 - Інна Буряк
Інна Буряк
редактор
Генсек ООН відреагував на напад Ірану на Ізраїль
Термінова новина
Генеральний секретар ООН Антоніу Гуттеріш заявив, що рішуче засуджує напад Ірану на Ізраїль та закликає зупинитися.

Про це він написав в соцмережі Х.

Новина доповнюється...

