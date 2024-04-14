Генсек ООН відреагував на напад Ірану на Ізраїль
14 квітня 2024 03:32
Термінова новина
Генеральний секретар ООН Антоніу Гуттеріш заявив, що рішуче засуджує напад Ірану на Ізраїль та закликає зупинитися.
Про це він написав в соцмережі Х.
I strongly condemn the serious escalation represented by the large-scale attack launched on Israel by Iran.— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) April 14, 2024
I call for an immediate cessation of these hostilities.
Neither the region nor the world can afford another war. https://t.co/Kmbt3zWMw7
Новина доповнюється...
