Який вигляд має нафтобаза в Ростовській області на четверту добу пожежі — супутникові знімки

🚨update🚨

Proletarsk (21 August 2024)

Russian Federal Agency for State Reserves Oil Depot



3m📷 from 21 August 2024. Wind direction continues to blow towards the Sea of Azov



I've taken a shot at a view of the status of all the tanks at the facility



h/t @vcdgf555 for the format https://t.co/3yLAh6FlHY pic.twitter.com/9wXDgXjnER